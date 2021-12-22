Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to produce 85.7 mln tons of oil this year

    22 December 2021, 11:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Following 2021 the country’s oil production is expected to hit 85.7 mln tons,» Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev announced at today’s Government meeting.

    «Following 2021 the country’s oil production is expected to hit 85.7 mln tons, exports to make 67.6 mln tons. According to the plan, oil production will grow and reach 104.2 mln tons by 2030,» Mirzagaliyev said.

    It is expected to achieve these goals thanks to future expansion at TCO, construction of gas refineries on Kashagan oilfield which will let produce 3 bln cu m of gas and increase oil production from 16 to 20 mln tons a year.

    As earlier reported, following 2021 the country’s petrochemical production is expected to make 190,000 tons.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    QazaqGaz to present its new gas industry development strategy
    Samruk Kazyna and CNPC to develop 4 large oil and gas projects
    OPEC+ cuts oil output to 40.46 mb/d throughout 2024
    Popular
    1 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    2 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    3 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar