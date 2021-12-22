Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to produce 85.7 mln tons of oil this year

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 11:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Following 2021 the country’s oil production is expected to hit 85.7 mln tons,» Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev announced at today’s Government meeting.

«Following 2021 the country’s oil production is expected to hit 85.7 mln tons, exports to make 67.6 mln tons. According to the plan, oil production will grow and reach 104.2 mln tons by 2030,» Mirzagaliyev said.

It is expected to achieve these goals thanks to future expansion at TCO, construction of gas refineries on Kashagan oilfield which will let produce 3 bln cu m of gas and increase oil production from 16 to 20 mln tons a year.

As earlier reported, following 2021 the country’s petrochemical production is expected to make 190,000 tons.


