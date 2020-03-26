Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to produce 120mn tonnes of coal in 2020

    26 March 2020, 10:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Coal-extracting companies of Kazakhstan produced 18.3mn tonnes of coal in January-February 2020, Kazinform reports.

    10.4mn tonnes of coal were shipped to energy producing companies, and industrial enterprises received 936,800 tonnes. 1.4mn tonnes were shipped for public and utility needs. 4.6mn tonnes will be exported.

    According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, The Road Map on Development of Coal Sector of Kazakhstan in 2019-2021 and The Plan of Demand for Coal Products in 2019-2020 were adopted last year. As of March 20, 2020, the country’s coal security against the general plan (since May 1, 2019 through April 2020) is 99.7%.

    In 2020, Kazakhstan plans to produce 120mn tonnes of coal, 82mn tonnes of which will be delivered to the domestic market and 38mn tonnes will be exported.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

