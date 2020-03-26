Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Industry

Kazakhstan to produce 120mn tonnes of coal in 2020

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
26 March 2020, 10:47
Kazakhstan to produce 120mn tonnes of coal in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Coal-extracting companies of Kazakhstan produced 18.3mn tonnes of coal in January-February 2020, Kazinform reports.

10.4mn tonnes of coal were shipped to energy producing companies, and industrial enterprises received 936,800 tonnes. 1.4mn tonnes were shipped for public and utility needs. 4.6mn tonnes will be exported.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, The Road Map on Development of Coal Sector of Kazakhstan in 2019-2021 and The Plan of Demand for Coal Products in 2019-2020 were adopted last year. As of March 20, 2020, the country’s coal security against the general plan (since May 1, 2019 through April 2020) is 99.7%.

In 2020, Kazakhstan plans to produce 120mn tonnes of coal, 82mn tonnes of which will be delivered to the domestic market and 38mn tonnes will be exported.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone