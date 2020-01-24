Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to present job market forecast

    24 January 2020, 12:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan is working out the job market predictions until 2025,» Deputy PM Berdibek Saparbayev said.

    «424,000 new workplaces were created in Kazakhstan so far. 58,000 people obtained credits on easy terms and state grants. The Government set up 83 mobile employment centers. As a result the unemployment rate dropped by 0.1% as compared to 2018,» he told the Government meeting in Nur-Sultan.

    The information system of the workplace roadmap was launched in Kazakhstan. Last year the Government approved 480 occupational standards.

    Currently, the Government is working out the job market forecast until 2025 and the atlas of new occupations.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

