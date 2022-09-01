Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to prepare three-year water sector development project
1 September 2022 14:15

Kazakhstan to prepare three-year water sector development project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s joint session of the Parliament Chambers the Kazakh President raised the water scarcity issues, Kazinform reports.

«Water scarcity is a serious barrier for sustainable economic development of Kazakhstan. amid current context this problem moves into the national security issues. Reduction in external water flows is worsened by its inefficient use, losses hit up to 40%,» the Head of State said in his State-of-the-Nation Address.

The President also outlined another problems such as high worn-out water infrastructure, low automation and digitalization, lack of scientific support and staff shortage.

«It is necessary to intensify efforts of the Water Council under the Government attracting experts. It is crucial to define a strong basic university to train sought-after specialists,» the Head of State said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to prepare the three-year water sector development project.

Photo: mussar.eu



