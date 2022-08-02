Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan to prepare single-industry towns development roadmap

    2 August 2022 12:53

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The roadmap will provide state measures to support single-industry towns development,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told today’s Government meeting.

    The Ministry elaborates the corresponding roadmap to systemize and implement new measures to introduce package policy for the development of single industry towns. The roadmap will provide integrated plans for the socioeconomic development, development of industrial zones and priority development areas, etc.

    The actions of the эStrong regions - the country’s development driverэ national project are elaborated in accordance with the approved action plan and monitored by the Ministry.

    Earlier the Minister told the meeting about the progress of the implementation of the Strong regions - the country’s development driver national project.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

