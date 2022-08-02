Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to prepare single-industry towns development roadmap
2 August 2022 12:53

Kazakhstan to prepare single-industry towns development roadmap

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The roadmap will provide state measures to support single-industry towns development,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told today’s Government meeting.

The Ministry elaborates the corresponding roadmap to systemize and implement new measures to introduce package policy for the development of single industry towns. The roadmap will provide integrated plans for the socioeconomic development, development of industrial zones and priority development areas, etc.

The actions of the эStrong regions - the country’s development driverэ national project are elaborated in accordance with the approved action plan and monitored by the Ministry.

Earlier the Minister told the meeting about the progress of the implementation of the Strong regions - the country’s development driver national project.


Related news
Regions with worst roads named in Kazakhstan
Over 11,000 resettled from south to north of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to elaborate rural development concept
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive