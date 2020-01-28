Kazakhstan to prepare national payment system development program

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM National Bank chairman Yerbolat Dossayev focused on the national payment system and exchange market development.

«One of the priorities of the National Bank is to fight against the shadow economy and increase the share of paperless payments. To this end the National Bank, financial market development and regulation agency and Government will prepare the national payment system development program by October 1, 2020,» Dossayev said at today’s Government meeting.

According to him, the national payment system will be built on a mutually beneficial basis for all parties concerned.

Besides, the National Bank and financial market development and regulation agency will put forward proposals on the development of market infrastructure and foreign currency hedging by July 1, 2020.