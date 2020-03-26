Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to prepare more than 2,000 online lessons for schoolchildren

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 March 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Dauren Abayev commented on the process of teaching and learning process ahead amid the state of emergency declared earlier in the country.

He noted that the working group was established to launch online schooling and study the world practice. The country’s own concept was developed. TV lessons and current digital resources will be offered as the key component. More than 2,000 lessons will be prepared.

«Distant teaching will be provided according to the schedule of each school. Lessons will last for 30 minutes,» the Minister told a briefing.


