Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.31 eur/kzt 484.22

    rub/kzt 5.62 cny/kzt 64.03
Weather:
Astana+20+22℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan to play final match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

    22 May 2023, 10:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to play its final match in Group B at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstan-Slovenia encounter is scheduled to start at 23:20 Astana time. Qazsport TV Channel will air the match live.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan defeated Norway and Slovakia and suffered defeats from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada and Latvia.

    Kazakhstan is currently placed 6th in the Group B. Switzerland dominates the group with 18 points. The Czech Republic and Canada are ranked 2nd and 3rd.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Hockey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
    Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
    Showers with thunderstorms to douse Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik rises slightly in ATP rankings
    Popular
    1 Golden Friendship documentary about Kazakhstan-China coop released
    2 May 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Astana's Cees Bol on final podium in Four Days Dunkerque
    4 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22
    5 Flights halted at Italy's Catania airport after Mt. Etna eruption