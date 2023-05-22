Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to play final match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 May 2023, 10:31
Kazakhstan to play final match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Photo: sports.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to play its final match in Group B at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The Kazakhstan-Slovenia encounter is scheduled to start at 23:20 Astana time. Qazsport TV Channel will air the match live.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan defeated Norway and Slovakia and suffered defeats from the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Canada and Latvia.

Kazakhstan is currently placed 6th in the Group B. Switzerland dominates the group with 18 points. The Czech Republic and Canada are ranked 2nd and 3rd.


