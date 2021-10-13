Kazakhstan to plant 2 bln trees up until 2025 – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The program on planting of 2 billion trees across Kazakhstan is turning into the project of national scale with international resonance, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ in Nur-Sultan, the Head of State noted that active forest cultivation plays an important role in carbon-dioxide absorption.

He added that Kazakhstan is among the sparsely forested countries. The area of its forest fund totals 30 million ha or 11% of its territory. This year Kazakhstan saw the launch of the large-scale nationwide greening program. Up to 2 billion trees are to be planted until 2025 across the country.

This initiative, according to the President, has already become the project of national scale with international resonance.

The Head of State also revealed the country’s plan to plant trees on the dried-up bottom of the Aral Sea on the area of 1.5 million ha by 2025 in cooperation with its Uzbek colleagues.

Earlier it was reported that the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ had started in the Kazakh capital with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev as well as UN high-raking officials, international experts, representatives of business circles and civil society.