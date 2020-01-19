Kazakhstan to pilot rural education improvement project

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Berdybek Saparbayev visited Nazarbayev Intellectual School in the capital.

The Vice PM got familiarized himself with the school’s teaching process, schoolchildren’s achievements and surveyed self-awareness, nanotechnology, biotechnology classrooms, pottery room and laboratories.

Chairperson of the Board of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School Kulyash Shamshidinova informed Berdybek Saparbayev of the current activity of the school and prospects of its development.

She also presented ‘Rural School’ project aimed at closing the gap between urban and rural education quality. As per the project, a research of the strengths and weaknesses as well as needs of rural schools will be conducted. Based on the recommendations made, comprehensive measures will be taken to improve the infrastructure and quality of education in rural schools.

The Vice PM approved the project and commissioned the Ministry of Education to pilot it in Karaganda, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.