Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB

17 January 2023, 12:41
Kazakhstan to pay $20bln to Russia for its stake in EDB

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the Government’s weekly sitting today, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamabayev answered mass media’s questions in regards to the purchase of Russia's share in the Eurasian Development Bank's charter capital by Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the agreement on transfer of Russia’s stake in the EDB will be ratified in 2023. In his words, Kazakhstan will pay close to 20 billion tenge, around 5 billion tenge per year, to Russia.

«Payments will start in 2024. We broke the payment down by 3-4 years, to prevent any burden on the national budget,» he said.

On January 16, 2022, the EDB Council announced it had unanimously approved redistribution of the charter capital between the participating states on December 30, 2022.

321,151 shares of Russian portfolio will be equally distributed between other participating countries. As a result, Russia’s share in the EDB will decrease from 65.9761% to 44.7878%, while Kazakhstan’s share will increase from 33% to 37.2%.


Related news
Kazakhstan has over 183mln hectares of pastures
Kazakh men’s ice hockey team scores 4th win at 2023 FISU Games
Kazakhstan takes second gold at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan has over 183mln hectares of pastures
Government pledges to provide villages with safe drinking water by 2027
Kazakh men’s ice hockey team scores 4th win at 2023 FISU Games
Kazakhstan to channel KZT 143 bln for rural development in 2023
State Counselor to Romanian PM Iulian Chifu: “Astana is key partner of Bucharest in Central Asia”
Aktobe region to increase poultry production
Kazakhstan takes second gold at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus
News Partner
Popular
1 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
2 EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
3 President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
4 Tokayev attends opening of ADSW Summit 2023
5 Kazakhstan Ambassador meets Indonesian Defence Minister

News