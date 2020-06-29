Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Kazakhstan to participate in Junior Eurovision 2020

    29 June 2020, 21:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to take part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest that will take place on November 29, 2020 in Poland, Kazinform cites Khabar Agency.

    Such a decision has been announced by the European Broadcasting Union after the Eurovision 2020 Steering Committee held an anonymous voting.

    Kazakhstan also owes its Eurovision participation to Khabar Agency - the largest media holding in the country - which has been an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union since 2016.

    Notably, Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova represented Kazakhstan in the song contest in 2018, where she performed Ozine sen (Believe yourself) song and took the sixth spot. Last year, another Kazakhstani young singer Yerzhan Maxim won the second place (first - according to the juries' decision) performing Armanynnan kalma (Follow your dream).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued