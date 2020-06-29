Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to participate in Junior Eurovision 2020

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 June 2020, 21:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to take part in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest that will take place on November 29, 2020 in Poland, Kazinform cites Khabar Agency.

Such a decision has been announced by the European Broadcasting Union after the Eurovision 2020 Steering Committee held an anonymous voting.

Kazakhstan also owes its Eurovision participation to Khabar Agency - the largest media holding in the country - which has been an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union since 2016.

Notably, Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova represented Kazakhstan in the song contest in 2018, where she performed Ozine sen (Believe yourself) song and took the sixth spot. Last year, another Kazakhstani young singer Yerzhan Maxim won the second place (first - according to the juries' decision) performing Armanynnan kalma (Follow your dream).


