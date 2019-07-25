Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to participate in international geological conference in Ulaanbaatar

    25 July 2019, 16:57

    NUR-SULTAN – ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the80th anniversary of the establishment of Mongolia’s geological authority,an academic conference on the results of the fourth phase of a joint researchproject between Mongolia, Russia, China, South Korea, and Kazakhstan titled‘Geological Structures and Metallogeny of the Northern, Central, and EasternAsia’ will be held in Ulaanbaatar on August 5-6, Montsame reports

    Around 50 researchersfrom the four countries have been registered to take part in the conference, atwhich interesting presentations showing contributions of the countries’ researchers to Asianand other regional geological studies.

    Author:

