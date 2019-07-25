Kazakhstan to participate in international geological conference in Ulaanbaatar

NUR-SULTAN – ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the80th anniversary of the establishment of Mongolia’s geological authority,an academic conference on the results of the fourth phase of a joint researchproject between Mongolia, Russia, China, South Korea, and Kazakhstan titled‘Geological Structures and Metallogeny of the Northern, Central, and EasternAsia’ will be held in Ulaanbaatar on August 5-6, Montsame reports

Around 50 researchersfrom the four countries have been registered to take part in the conference, atwhich interesting presentations showing contributions of the countries’ researchers to Asianand other regional geological studies.