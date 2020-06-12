Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to partially resume international air service

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 June 2020, 16:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will resume international air service to Turkey, China, South Korea, Thailand, Georgia and Japan, the Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

In accordance with the decision of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan as of June 11, 2020, taking into account recommendation of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry, WHO health map Kazakhstan will recommence international flights to Turkey, China, South Korea, Georgia and Japan since June 20, 2020 , the Ministry’s Telegram account reads. The flight frequency is based on the current intergovernmental agreements and depends on aircrafts’ payload in each direction.


