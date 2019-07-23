Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to partake in international military horse racing event in Mongolia

    23 July 2019, 20:33

    ULAANBAATAR. KAZINFORM - The ‘Aravt’ international military horse racing event is totake place for the first time in Mongolia between August 3 and 8, Montsame reports.

    Organizedin the framework of the International Army Games 2019, the event will have two stagesat the General Training Center of the Armed Forces located in Tavan Tolgoi.With the military personnel of China and Zimbabwe as spectators, soldiers ofeight countries such as Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will becompeting in the horse racing event.

    The ‘Aravt’ international military horse racing event is unique forhaving the military personnel of eight countries race on Mongolian horseback.

    Author:

    Army
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region