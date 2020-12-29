Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to operate int'l flights to 12 countries on New Year holidays

    29 December 2020, 11:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry releases the flight schedules for New Year holidays between December 30 - January 5, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    International flights will be performed to 12 countries of the world. 54 flights will be operated at large, namely, 16 to the UAE, 10 to Turkey, 6 to Uzbekistan, 4 to Belarus, 4 to Germany, 3 to the Maldives, 2 to South Korea, 2 to the Netherlands, 2 to Egypt, 2 to Russia, 2 to Kyrgyzstan, 1 to Ukraine.

    Check the time and dates of the flights on websites of air companies and airports.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

