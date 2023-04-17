Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan

    17 April 2023, 17:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Afghanistan bilateral trade volume reached 1 billion US dollars in 2022, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing, Kazinform reports.

    Answering journalists’ questions, Smadyarov said that Kazakhstan plans to open its trading house in Herat. «This was announced during the visit of Minister of Trade Serik Zhumangarin to Kabul,» he noted.

    He added the high potential of Kazakh-Afghan trade-economic cooperation.

    «Our producers and business communities are interested in further expansion of commodity list,» Smadyarov pointed out and added that according to the UN, 40 million people live in Afghanistan today.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

