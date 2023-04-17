Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 April 2023, 17:35
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan-Afghanistan bilateral trade volume reached 1 billion US dollars in 2022, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing, Kazinform reports.

Answering journalists’ questions, Smadyarov said that Kazakhstan plans to open its trading house in Herat. «This was announced during the visit of Minister of Trade Serik Zhumangarin to Kabul,» he noted.

He added the high potential of Kazakh-Afghan trade-economic cooperation.

«Our producers and business communities are interested in further expansion of commodity list,» Smadyarov pointed out and added that according to the UN, 40 million people live in Afghanistan today.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   Afghanistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Tokayev receives National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Brazil allocates BRL 5 million in Amazon bioeconomy
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Czech companies stand ready to offer advanced solutions in defense equipment field to Kazakhstan, says Petr Fiala
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Kazakhstan not to hold military parade May 7 and May 9
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Czech companies to assist Kazakhstan in modernizing energy sphere
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Astana Opera’s soloists to tour to Karaganda
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Head of State meets with newly-appointed Deputy Chairs of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings
Kazakhstani boxers learn their WBO rankings