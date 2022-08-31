31 August 2022 14:55

Kazakhstan to open some 80 schools Sep 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Some 80 schools will open their doors by the beginning of the new school year. 230 more will be put into operation by the yearend, the Enlightenment Ministry’s press service reports.

«Pursuant to the President’s task 1,000 schools will be built in Kazakhstan by the end of 2025. 227 were constructed last year. This year it is targeted to complete the construction of 230 more,» Vice Minister Gani Beissembayev said.

Most schools are built in the regions reporting high demographic growth and a lack of schools, such as Almaty, Atyrau regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities.

Besides, capital repairs will be completed in 200 schools.