    Kazakhstan to open religious facilities

    13 May 2020, 19:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Starting from May 18, 2020, religious services will resume operation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Prime Minister.

    Today at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Spread of the Coronavirus, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, a number of specific decisions were made aimed at restoring the economy and ensuring employment.

    Thus, on May 18, 2020 religious worship objects will start their operation in compliance with sanitary standards.


    Alzhanova Raushan

