Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to open religious facilities

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
13 May 2020, 19:30
Kazakhstan to open religious facilities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Starting from May 18, 2020, religious services will resume operation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the official website of Prime Minister.

Today at a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on Preventing the Spread of the Coronavirus, chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, a number of specific decisions were made aimed at restoring the economy and ensuring employment.

Thus, on May 18, 2020 religious worship objects will start their operation in compliance with sanitary standards.


Coronavirus   Religion   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia
4 indigenous children missing for 40 days in Amazon jungle found alive in Colombia