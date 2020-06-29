Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to open new TV channels

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 June 2020, 12:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year Kazakhstan plans to open two new TV channels such as Abai TV and Al Farabi,» Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva said.

Abai TV will be launched tomorrow, June 30. It is a part of Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation. It is purposed to disseminate Kazakh culture rich heritage. Al Farabi will kick off by Khabar Agency by the beginning of the new academic year. It is expected to become an educational platform for children and youth aged 6-18.

Besides, this year Kazakhstan plans to make 42 TV serials. It is planned to launch interesting projects on family values, volunteers, series to raise image of teachers, doctors, police, and to promote healthy lifestyle.


