Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to open high-voltage test lab

    9 September 2019, 17:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will open the high-voltage test laboratory.

    «The high-voltage test lab will work at the Kentau transformer works. The laboratory tests results and quality conformance certificates will be recognized across the EAEU member states,» the Trade and Integration Minister, Bakhyt Sultanov, told the Government conference.

    He also told those present about the measures to combat the realization of imported defective goods at Kazakhstan’s market.

    He stressed that dealers, as well as importers, have no interest in product quality, they are interested in quick profits. They quite often just buy certificates, falsified documents. The National Accreditation Centre started to detect such facts.

    The Minister urged honest entrepreneurs to join hands and jointly protect the domestic market from such fraudsters.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Elections
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events