Kazakhstan to open high-voltage test lab

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 September 2019, 17:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will open the high-voltage test laboratory.

«The high-voltage test lab will work at the Kentau transformer works. The laboratory tests results and quality conformance certificates will be recognized across the EAEU member states,» the Trade and Integration Minister, Bakhyt Sultanov, told the Government conference.

He also told those present about the measures to combat the realization of imported defective goods at Kazakhstan’s market.

He stressed that dealers, as well as importers, have no interest in product quality, they are interested in quick profits. They quite often just buy certificates, falsified documents. The National Accreditation Centre started to detect such facts.

The Minister urged honest entrepreneurs to join hands and jointly protect the domestic market from such fraudsters.


