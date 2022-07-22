Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to open 7 rehab centers within Children's Year
22 July 2022 18:21

Kazakhstan to open 7 rehab centers within Children's Year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the Year of Children, Kazakhstan is to open six psychological, medical, and educational guidance centers, 19 psychological and pedagogical correction rooms, and seven rehabilitation centers in regions with high demand for such services, Kazinform cites the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

As of today, there are 88 psychological, medical, and educational guidance centers, 211 psychological and pedagogical correction rooms, 14 rehabilitation centers, and 213 special education facilities in Kazakhstan.

Last year, psychological, medical, and educational guidance centers were opened in Karaganda, Aktau as well as Beineu district of Mangistau region, villages of Almaty region, and Konayev city. By 2025, there are plans to expand the network of such centers to 125 based on one center per 50 thousand children.

«There are more and more correction rooms and rehabilitation centers. In 2021, 13 correction rooms were opened. There is significant coverage of children with special psychological and pedagogical support contributing to the prevention and reduction of child disability,» the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan informed in a statement.

The country has seen significant rise in the number of special education organizations, with three more centers for support of children with autism opened in Taraz, Ulrask, and Karaganda cities in the Year of Children. Rehab and psychological and special education services are provided on a free basis.



Related news
S. Korea may lower school entry age
Kazakhstan pockets 2 bronze at International Linguistics Olympiad
Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive