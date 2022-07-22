22 July 2022 18:21

Kazakhstan to open 7 rehab centers within Children's Year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the Year of Children, Kazakhstan is to open six psychological, medical, and educational guidance centers, 19 psychological and pedagogical correction rooms, and seven rehabilitation centers in regions with high demand for such services, Kazinform cites the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

As of today, there are 88 psychological, medical, and educational guidance centers, 211 psychological and pedagogical correction rooms, 14 rehabilitation centers, and 213 special education facilities in Kazakhstan.

Last year, psychological, medical, and educational guidance centers were opened in Karaganda, Aktau as well as Beineu district of Mangistau region, villages of Almaty region, and Konayev city. By 2025, there are plans to expand the network of such centers to 125 based on one center per 50 thousand children.

«There are more and more correction rooms and rehabilitation centers. In 2021, 13 correction rooms were opened. There is significant coverage of children with special psychological and pedagogical support contributing to the prevention and reduction of child disability,» the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan informed in a statement.

The country has seen significant rise in the number of special education organizations, with three more centers for support of children with autism opened in Taraz, Ulrask, and Karaganda cities in the Year of Children. Rehab and psychological and special education services are provided on a free basis.



