Kazakhstan to open 5 branches of world’s leading universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, assigned to open five branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«To build a new economy it is essential to raise competitiveness of the higher educational establishments. Recently Kazakhstan opened branches of the world’s leading universities. In near future it is expected to open in Kazakhstan branches of the leading technological universities of Russia,» the Head of State announced at today’s Majilis meeting.

He considered it is necessary to unveil no less that five branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan by 2025. The same time, two branches of technical bias should open in the country’s west.

Earlier the Head of State suggested allocating competitive grants for youth from the densely-populated regions of Kazakhstan.



