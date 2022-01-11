Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to open 5 branches of world’s leading universities

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2022, 14:00
Kazakhstan to open 5 branches of world’s leading universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, assigned to open five branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

«To build a new economy it is essential to raise competitiveness of the higher educational establishments. Recently Kazakhstan opened branches of the world’s leading universities. In near future it is expected to open in Kazakhstan branches of the leading technological universities of Russia,» the Head of State announced at today’s Majilis meeting.

He considered it is necessary to unveil no less that five branches of the world’s leading universities in Kazakhstan by 2025. The same time, two branches of technical bias should open in the country’s west.

Earlier the Head of State suggested allocating competitive grants for youth from the densely-populated regions of Kazakhstan.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Russia    Majilis   Science and research  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region