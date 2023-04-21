Kazakhstan to open 226 schools in 2024

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament held today an extended session of Amanat Party faction for discussing the implementation of the Comfortable School national project, Kazinform reports.

According to Vice Minister of Enlightenment Ospan Yedil, 401 new schools will be built countrywide to eliminate the problem of dilapidated and three-shift schools.

226 schools will be built and commissioned in 2024. The remaining 175 schools will be opened by the end of 2025, the Vice Minister said.

He reminded that 2.6 trillion tenge will be allocated from the national budget and the National Fund for the implementation of the project in 2023-2025.

Of them, 1 trillion 360 million tenge will be spent on construction works. 0.5 trillion tenge will be utilized in 2024, 1.1 trillion tenge – in 2024 and 1 trillion tenge in 2025.

200 billion tenge are envisaged for maintaining the schools.



