Kazakhstan to offer educational grants to students from Turkic-speaking states

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed Kazakhstan is ready to provide educational grants to students from fraternal countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), the Head of State touched upon the need to step up cooperation in the educational sphere.

«Cooperation in the educational sphere is the key factor of successful cooperation in the future. I think it is crucial to form common cultural and educational space. This initiative can be implemented through creation of the educational fund «Great Turks»,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He went on to add that the fund will coordinate the interaction between universities in terms of academic mobility, scholarships, and lifelong learning.

The President added that Kazakhstan is ready to provide 50 educational grants for Bachelor students from fraternal countries through the Yasawi Scholarship at the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

It bears to remind that the unofficial summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States is underway in a virtual format.

Participating in the online event were First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States Bagdat Amreyev.