Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kazakhstan to offer educational grants to students from Turkic-speaking states

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 March 2021, 20:55
Kazakhstan to offer educational grants to students from Turkic-speaking states

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vowed Kazakhstan is ready to provide educational grants to students from fraternal countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), the Head of State touched upon the need to step up cooperation in the educational sphere.

«Cooperation in the educational sphere is the key factor of successful cooperation in the future. I think it is crucial to form common cultural and educational space. This initiative can be implemented through creation of the educational fund «Great Turks»,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He went on to add that the fund will coordinate the interaction between universities in terms of academic mobility, scholarships, and lifelong learning.

The President added that Kazakhstan is ready to provide 50 educational grants for Bachelor students from fraternal countries through the Yasawi Scholarship at the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

It bears to remind that the unofficial summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States is underway in a virtual format.

Participating in the online event were First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, and Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States Bagdat Amreyev.

Education    President of Kazakhstan    Turkic speaking states    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region