Kazakhstan to observe Teachers’ Day Oct 5

10 March 2023, 08:44
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will observe Teachers’ Day on October 5 as the Government adopted the corresponding resolution, Kazinform has learnt from the Government’s Telegram Channel.

Earlier Kazakhstan marked Teachers’ Day on the first Sunday in October.

It is noteworthy, World Teachers' Day is held annually on 5 October in more than 100 countries around the world to celebrate all teachers.

As of today, there are 556,000 teachers in Kazakhstan.


