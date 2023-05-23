Kazakhstan to modernize Shaken Aimanov Film Studio

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «345 new cultural facilities will be built, while 1,420 facilities in operation will be repaired by 2030 in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov said.

«Community centers will be reformed into multifunctional centres to boost people’s creative potential, especially children's potential. KazakhFilm Studio named after Shaken Aimanov will be modernized. It will be equipped with modern equipment which will let the film studio produce more movies and assist domestic film companies throughout the entire process of film production. Besides, it will attract large foreign companies to film the movies in the territory of Kazakhstan,» Minister said presenting the cultural policy concept of Kazakhstan for the seven years ahead.

The Minister added Kazakhanimation will conduct master classes attracting foreign film studies and leading Kazakh and international animation experts.

«No less than five feature films included in the Golden Fund of Kazakh Cinema will be digitized and restored every year, no less than 10 highly-rated animated and family films with a wide release will be dubbed. Another pressing issue is to release Kazakhstani movies on streaming platforms and digital theatres such as Netflix,» the Minister’s post reads.



