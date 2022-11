19 October 2022, 10:42

Kazakhstan to mark Librarian Day Oct 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per the Government’s decree On amendments to the decree of the Government dated October 31, 2019 «On Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan,» October 24 is proclaimed as the Day of Librarian in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sport reports.













Photo: image.shutterstock.com