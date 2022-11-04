Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to mark Digitalization and IT Professionals Day

4 November 2022, 18:15
4 November 2022, 18:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will mark the Digitalization and IT Professionals Day on November 10, the PM’s press service reports.

The Day of Communications and IT Development Workers observed on May 17 is renamed as the Communications Workers’ Day.

The new holiday, the Digitalization and IT Professionals Day, is initiated by the Kazakh Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Ministry.


