Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to mark Day of Republic as national holiday again

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2022, 17:17
Kazakhstan to mark Day of Republic as national holiday again

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev came up with the initiative to bring back the Day of Republic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the first-ever Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) in Ulytau region on Thursday, the Head of State suggested amending the list of national holidays by granting the Day of Republic the status of the national holiday again.

The President reminded that the Declaration of the state sovereignty of Kazakhstan had been adopted on October 25, 1990 marking the first step towards the independence.

The Day of Republic, according to the Head of State, should become the symbol of a bold step Kazakhstan has made towards sovereignty. It will be a day of remembrance of our national heroes who significantly contributed to the cause of independence, he said.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Ulttyq Qurultay  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named