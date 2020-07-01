Kazakhstan to mark Capital's Day online

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The current epidemiological situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of events dated to the celebrations of the Capital's Day in Kazakhstan. The events are said to be held online, Kazinform has learnt from the city administration's official website.

The Dombra Day event will also be available online on Qazaqstan TV channel.

According to the city administration's official website, events will feature opening social facilities, including rehabilitation centers for children with special needs, the social center Kasipker ana (Entrepreneurial mother) to teach unemployed mothers the basics of SME, opening of an ambulance depot and a Doctor at Home medical center in Zhagalau district and so on. The events are to be held without mass gatherings of people.

Another event will include handing over the keys to apartments to those on the waiting lists. The event will take place with a limited number of people and strict compliance to sanitary requirements.