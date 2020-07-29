Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to map out new Strategic Roadmap until Aug 1

    29 July 2020, 15:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new Strategic Roadmap encompassing the key guiding principles of the new economic policy is to be mapped out in Kazakhstan by August 1, Kazinform reports.

    Addressing the Wednesday press conference at the Central Communications Service, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov revealed the new edition of the Strategic Roadmap until 2025 would be mapped out until August 1.

    Dalenov said the new roadmap highlighting the guidelines would focus on the implementation of the instructions given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier.

    According to the minister, the main goal of the roadmap is to shape the new structure of the economy based on enhancing its self-sufficiency, effective development of import substitution, targeted attraction of investment, stepping up the country’s export potential and more.

    The press conference was dedicated to the measures taken in Kazakhstan to support the national economy and small and medium-sized business.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays