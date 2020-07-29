Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to map out new Strategic Roadmap until Aug 1

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2020, 15:48
Kazakhstan to map out new Strategic Roadmap until Aug 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new Strategic Roadmap encompassing the key guiding principles of the new economic policy is to be mapped out in Kazakhstan by August 1, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the Wednesday press conference at the Central Communications Service, Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov revealed the new edition of the Strategic Roadmap until 2025 would be mapped out until August 1.

Dalenov said the new roadmap highlighting the guidelines would focus on the implementation of the instructions given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier.

According to the minister, the main goal of the roadmap is to shape the new structure of the economy based on enhancing its self-sufficiency, effective development of import substitution, targeted attraction of investment, stepping up the country’s export potential and more.

The press conference was dedicated to the measures taken in Kazakhstan to support the national economy and small and medium-sized business.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital