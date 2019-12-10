Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to map out new overarching program of youth policy

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 December 2019, 13:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to develop a new overarching program of the domestic youth policy, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev gave an instruction to map out the new overarching program of the domestic youth policy at the closing ceremony of the Year of Youth in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.

According to the Head of State, the new program should take into account the modern global trends and needs of the youth.

«The framework concept of the youth policy was developed 20 years ago. Presently there is a wide range of programs in this sphere that is why it is necessary to develop a comprehensive approach to the youth policy,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In his words, Kazakhstan should provide its young people with decent education, employment and affordable housing through the new program.

The document, according to the President, should reflect social opportunities for the young generation, including access to sports and cultural facilities in all settlements of the country.

The Government is expected to prepare the program and develop a respective bill in 2021.

