Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Law and justice

Kazakhstan to map out legal policy framework for 2020-2030

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 June 2020, 12:46
Kazakhstan to map out legal policy framework for 2020-2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is planning to develop the legal policy framework for 2020-2030, Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev told an online reporting meeting at the Central Communications Service with the population on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Minister of Justice, development of the legal policy framework for 2020-2030 is a part of improvements to the core branches of national legislation.

He went on to say that the adoption of the draft Administrative Procedural Code would be followed by its concept in order to exercise the core provisions and work out a unified practice in its application.

He also added that the road map aimed at the main provisions of the Administrative Procedural Code is being worked on to further the administrative justice institution.

The measures were taken to integrate Government bodies' online databases with the Reference Control Bank of Regulatory Legal Acts that enabled to reduce the time required to send a regulatory legal act to be officially issued from 10 to 1 day.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Justice  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece