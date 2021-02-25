Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to map out law on issues of alternative energy development

    25 February 2021, 12:33

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to map out a new law on the issues of alternative energy development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust the Head of State noted it is necessary to develop the new law on the issues of alternative energy development. The law should incorporate the approaches and norms of regulation of both renewable and alternative energy sources.

    The Head of State instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to prepare the corresponding draft law and submit it for the Government’s approval.

    Recall that the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust kicked off earlier today. It is held online and chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Energy National Public Confidence Council
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued