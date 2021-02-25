Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to map out law on issues of alternative energy development

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2021, 12:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to map out a new law on the issues of alternative energy development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust the Head of State noted it is necessary to develop the new law on the issues of alternative energy development. The law should incorporate the approaches and norms of regulation of both renewable and alternative energy sources.

The Head of State instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to prepare the corresponding draft law and submit it for the Government’s approval.

Recall that the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust kicked off earlier today. It is held online and chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


