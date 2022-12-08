Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.17 eur/kzt 495.5

    rub/kzt 7.57 cny/kzt 67.74
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to manufacture up to 135 thou cars next year

    8 December 2022, 15:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – In 11 months of 2022 over 90 thousand cars were manufactured in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Last year, up to 80 thousand cars were manufactured. In 11 months of this year over 90 thousand cars were manufactured. In fact, 110 thousand cars will be made by the yearend. The figure is to rise up to 135 thousand next year,» said Kazakh industry and infrastructure development minister Kairbek Usskenbayev.

    He pointed to the high demand for cars in the country.

    «While visiting Almaty, the Head of State launched the construction of three new plants. Three massive Chinese plants are to be opened in 1.5 years,» added Usskenbayev.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Industry Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Outflow of foreign investments from Kyrgyzstan decreased by 1.6% - statistics
    2 deadly road accidents occurred in W Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 situation worsens in Almaty region
    2 Head of State appoints ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria, Lithuania and Albania
    3 Elementary school students to learn online today in Astana
    4 Kazakh Military Orchestra congratulates Uzbekistanis on Constitution Day
    5 'Wordle' among Google's top searches in 2022