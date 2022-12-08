Kazakhstan to manufacture up to 135 thou cars next year

8 December 2022, 15:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – In 11 months of 2022 over 90 thousand cars were manufactured in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Last year, up to 80 thousand cars were manufactured. In 11 months of this year over 90 thousand cars were manufactured. In fact, 110 thousand cars will be made by the yearend. The figure is to rise up to 135 thousand next year,» said Kazakh industry and infrastructure development minister Kairbek Usskenbayev.

He pointed to the high demand for cars in the country.

«While visiting Almaty, the Head of State launched the construction of three new plants. Three massive Chinese plants are to be opened in 1.5 years,» added Usskenbayev.