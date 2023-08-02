Kazakhstan to make every effort to strengthen Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

VIENNA. KAZINFORM The Preparatory Committee for the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) convened at the United Nations Office under the chairmanship of Finland, Kazinform reports.



During this session, Kazakhstan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Akan Rakhmetullin has been elected as the chairman for the upcoming session, which will take place at the United Nations Office in Geneva in July 2024. In this capacity, Kazakhstan’s representative will also chair one of the main committees of the NPT Review Conference in 2026 at the Organization’s headquarters in New York, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.

The chairman’s responsibilities include coordinating the work of the committee to elaborate recommendations for the decisions of the Review Conference on the implementation of the NPT.

NPT is one of the key international legal instruments in the field of nuclear disarmament, non-proliferation and regulation of the peaceful use of atomic energy. The Parties to the treaty are 190 UN Member States. Kazakhstan has been a Party to the NPT since 1994 as a non-nuclear weapon state.